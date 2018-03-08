Company Orion Group

Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

We are seeking a strong Project Assistant/Administrator for our client in Westhill. This role will involve a full support to the operations team, including updating databases, coordinating travel and movements both within the UK and overseas.

we are ideally seeking:

Previous project administration experience.

Strong IT Skills, particularly with presentations (Prezi is used here) Word Excel and Powerpoint.

Experience of travel and logistics.

Ideally available immediately.

This role will have the following responsibilities:

* Conduct preparatory work for diagnostics/assessments

* Conduct analysis for diagnostics/assessments

* Conduct survey administration

* Maintain and update associate records e.g. ensuring certificates are in date

* Provide logistical support where required

* Support the consultants and associates where necessary

* Be an active participant at internal and external project team meetings and offer ideas for achieving team results

* Other business administration needs as required

* Ability to use Microsoft office (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel specifically)

* Good verbal and written communication

* Ability to prioritise and organise effectively

* Experience of team and autonomous working

* Ability to build and maintain excellent internal and external client relationships

* Good accuracy and attention to detail

* Ability to adapt - to take on new responsibilities and adjust behaviour to address new needs

* Experience of data inputting * A second language e.g. German, Dutch, or French

* Ability to use Prezi

* Experience working at a consultancy

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Project Administrator Jobs

Salary £24000 to £25000 Per year

Apply Apply Now