WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Project Administrator in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months.

* Provide administration support to the Contract Management Team, and other areas of the Contract when required.* Proactive diary management for Contract Management Team.* Provide administration support to client (where applicable).* Create and issue Contract monthly report.* Arrange travel/accommodation.* Arrange meetings and record minutes when required.* Liaising with commercial team to record impending costs including lunches, taxis, stationery etc.* Generate WorleyParsons/Contract associated forms (i.e. personnel Requisitions, New start forms, Travel Requisitions, change Control, Interim Review).* Arrange hardware/software, furniture etc for new starts joining the project.* Liaise with Facilities for any office moves or facilities issues.* Update contact list, seating plan, project distribution list with new starts/leavers.* Ensure that stationery levels are maintained using the Corporate Materials System.* Maintain accurate filing system for project letters, reports, etc.* Maintain Contract SharePoint site.* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParson's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

* Demonstrable experience in similar role.* Good understanding of office administration processes and practices.* Regular use of major software packages i.e.: Word/Excel etc., input into project share point site.* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels.* Experienced in the production of detailed documents/reports.* Maintain confidentiality at all times.

