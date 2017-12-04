Company AFW UK

Location Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria, England

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Project Administrator for a duration of 6 months.

Role Responsibilities



* Provide administration support to the Contract Management Team, and other areas of the Contract when required.



* Proactive diary management for Contract Management Team.



* Provide administration support to client (where applicable).



* Create and issue Contract monthly report



* Arrange travel/accommodation.



* Arrange meetings and record minutes when required



* Liaising with commercial team to record impending costs including lunches, taxis, stationery etc.



* Generate WorleyParsons/Contract associated forms (i.e. personnel Requisitions, New start forms, Travel Requisitions, change Control, Interim Review).



* Arrange hardware/software, furniture etc for new starts joining the project



* Liaise with Facilities for any office moves or facilities issues.



* Update contact list, seating plan, project distribution list with new starts/leavers



* Ensure that stationery levels are maintained using the Corporate Materials System



* Maintain accurate filing system for project letters, reports, etc.



* Maintain Contract SharePoint site



* Deputising for Senior Administrator where applicable



* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements



* Demonstrable experience in similar role



* Good understanding of office administration processes and practices



* Regular use of major software packages i.e.. Word/Excel etc., input into project share point site



* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels



* Experienced in the production of detailed documents/reports



* Maintain confidentiality at all times.



Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

