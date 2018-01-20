Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

TITLE: Programme Support Manager



PRIMARY OBJECTIVES & FUNCTIONS:

1. A key member of the Special Systems Team accountable to the Programme Manager for project related activities, inclusive of data collation and reporting.

2. To support the PM in the management, control and monitoring of his projects.

3. To deputise for the PM as requested at meetings and during periods of absence from Saudi Arabia.



SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Special Systems team is the primary interface to the customer (UK MOD and SANG) for all Special Systems Programme activities and is responsible for creating and delivering through-life, value for money solutions at minimal risk to the Company. The incumbent is accountable for all Milestone Tracking.



Primary Responsibilities:

Supervision of the maintenance and security of technical services reporting and information management within SAFARI. The Programme requires a sigle point of contact to record information and liaise with the MOD when required. The PSM will have the Programme Planner and Senior Risk Manager work to him.



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):



Essential:

1. Project Management qualification or relevant experience. (PRINCE 2 - Practitioner)

2. Training Delivery Experience

3. Experience of Defence Systems Approach to Training (DSAT QS)

4. Must be a team player capable of delivering results with strong problem solving skills, energy and initiative.

5. Proven flexible approach to working in a pressurised environment to meet deadlines.

6. Fully conversant with Microsoft software including Word, Project, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, and Access.

7. Hold a valid driving licence.



Desirable:

1. Training development or Instructional Systems design

2. Certificate in Training Practice, CIPD

3. Business experience in the Defence Sector

4. Experience of living or working in the Middle East.

5. Membership of a Professional Institution



The Company:

A Major Defence company in Riyadh



