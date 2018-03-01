Company Progressive GE

Location Conroe, Texas

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for the following role - Production Welder to work in the Conroe, Texas area.

We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. The correct candidate will experience a healthy contract including great benefits, and opportunity to climb the company ladder.

Why join us?

* Competitive Salary

* Benefits

* Contracted Position

* Career Progression

What we are looking for:

* 6 months to 1 year of related experience within the following welding services :

GTAW, SMAW, SAW, PTAW hard facing, Oxy-Fuel brazing and heat treatment, induction brazing and heat treatment.

What you will be doing

* The correct candidate will follow skilled operations under direct supervision, performing limited assembly and welding processes in a timely manner within the desired oil refinery plant.

* You will be adhering to written or verbal instructions which may include engineering specifications, blueprints, etc.

When do you start:



* Immediately

If interested, please call 1-713-423-1636

If you know of anyone else to refer to this job role, please feel free to pass on my details to whom who has experience in the desired fields.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

