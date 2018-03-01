Production Welder

Progressive GE
Conroe, Texas
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 1:47pm

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for the following role - Production Welder to work in the Conroe, Texas area.

We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. The correct candidate will experience a healthy contract including great benefits, and opportunity to climb the company ladder.

Why join us?
* Competitive Salary
* Benefits
* Contracted Position
* Career Progression

 

What we are looking for:

* 6 months to 1 year of related experience within the following welding services :

GTAW, SMAW, SAW, PTAW hard facing, Oxy-Fuel brazing and heat treatment, induction brazing and heat treatment.

 

What you will be doing
* The correct candidate will follow skilled operations under direct supervision, performing limited assembly and welding processes in a timely manner within the desired oil refinery plant.
* You will be adhering to written or verbal instructions which may include engineering specifications, blueprints, etc.

 

When do you start:


* Immediately

If interested, please call 1-713-423-1636

 

If you know of anyone else to refer to this job role, please feel free to pass on my details to whom who has experience in the desired fields.

 

I look forward to hearing from you!

 

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Welding Jobs
Apply Now
636127