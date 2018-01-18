Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Technician / Operator, based Offshore



Responsibilities will include:

Safely and efficiently operate process equipment and utility systems within design parameters and in accordance with operating procedures and as directed by the Control Room Operator

Carry out watch keeping duties to ensure integrity and stability of operation is maintained

Devising and implementing safe isolation of processing equipment and systems for maintenance activities

Safe and efficient reinstatement of process equipment and systems following shutdown or maintenance activities in full compliance with Company policies and procedures

Carry out first line operations fault finding and rectification in order to ensure safe and efficient operational delivery

Ensure comprehensive records and logs are maintained and effective handovers are carried out at shift and crew change

Participate in Root Cause Analysis activities to address production loss events and enable production protection and optimisation

Identify and propose ideas and solutions that will safely increase efficiency in production, cost or time without loss of integrity

Participate in competence scheme including any multi skilled role in accordance with the relevant competence framework

Deliver daily, weekly, and monthly production activities on the platform, ensuring the facility achieves the required integrity and efficiency standards to reach targeted hydrocarbon production targets

Ensure platform operations are consistently delivered within relevant regulatory consent limits

Ensure all members of the production team achieve outstanding performance in meeting Company's targets of HSE and efficiency.

Demonstrate excellent safety behaviours at all times and ensure Company's safety aspirations are communicated and maintained.

Ensure safe operating practices are maintained during all operations.



Qualifications

Recognised Apprenticeship or equivalent

Level 3 NVQ - Processing Operations - Hydrocarbons or equivalent

Level 3 NVQ - Maintaining Plant & Systemsor working towards

ISSOW Level 2

Advanced Gas Tester Level 1

Mechanical Isolation Authority

Mandatory safety, medical regulatory regulations for travel working offshore UKCS



Skills & Experience

Computer literate with a demonstrable working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications

Relevant operational experience in a COMAH operational site

Demonstrable understanding of process safety and MAH prevention.

Understanding of production loss elimination and production optimization

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917752











