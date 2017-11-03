Production Technician (Onshore)

About the Role:
Job title: Production Technician
Ref No: 8123
Location: Barrow-In-Furness
Project: Centrica
Duration: 6 months
Hours: 40 hpw, mixture of days/nights
WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for a Production Technician with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry.
Duties:
* To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner in accordance with the safe system of work under the direction of the shift engineer
* Monitoring plant and equipment status to ensure safe operation.
* Controlling / adjusting the system to maximise production.
* Maintaining communications (informative and directive) with key people on the asset.
* Keeping records and logs of process parameters and other activities e.g confined space entry.
* Maintaining an overview of the permit to work system and all activities in progress.
* Performing shift and trip handover according to the required standard and procedures
* Ensuring that any detection or protection system, over rides or inhibits are recorded in writing in accordance with the required procedure. (control room only)
* Identifying faults and reporting deficiencies / initiating remedial action in SAP CMMS.
* Carry out mechanical isolations (purging/flushing), atmosphere testing and work site inspections.
* Controlling critical situations and establishing appropriate communications and directing / performing initial actions in response to emergencies (Control room only)
* Participation in task work risk assessment and permit to work administration
Qualifications Essential:
* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)
* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2
* OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility
* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience
* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
* Experience of operating gas processing equipment including well heads, Separation and gas compression
* Good knowledge of process instrumentation and knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.
* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation of plant and equipment
Experience Essential:
Experience Desirable:
* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells
* Control room operator experience