Supervises the operations of Oil and Gas facilities and coordinates with CCR to Ensure Productions Operations Changes are carried out according to company rules and regulations effectively and safely.

Controls and monitors field processes parameters globally through VDU/OIS and takes suitable actions to avoid plant upsets. Achieve Oil and Gas productions and gas injections targets and follows up new projects.

Directs controls and supervises the activities of OGO Productions facilities, including starting up/ shutting down of plants, first line maintenance, gas injection monitoring, pressure control and housekeeping.

Prepares daily reports, weekly agenda and outlook, monthly trip reports and running hour data. Prepares weekly chemical, oil and consumable stock inventory and order as required.

Monitors and supervises Plant Housekeeping, arranges to back load the waste material and used N2 cylinders. Monitors and coordinates with maintenance/ integrity section to carry out machine inspection as required.

Supervises the operations and updates critical plant conditions. Issues hot, cold and entry work permits for all routine and planned maintenance works with compliance to HSE regulations.

Carries out safely surveys with Safety Engineer and reports and actions on the deficiencies. Issues material requests, work requests and work orders using the Maximo system.

Transfers and job training for juniors/ UAE Nationals. Follows up contractors' performance and ensures compliance with client safety regulations.

Monitors and supervises oil and gas plants operating conditions, the startup/ shutdown of the plant and ensures that procedures are strictly implemented.

Monitors and coordinates with Field Production Supervisor gas injection well head towers meet the daily gas injection targets.

Supervises CSP, GG Il and GIP/CGIP plants operations and maintenance activities including startup/ shutdown of compressor trains, adjusting chemical injection rates and gas import/ export quality monitoring.

Ensures adherence, awareness and compliance of all workforces to Company's Safety regulations, Standards, Procedures and Standing Instructions. Ensure safety equipment in OGO plants are kept in proper operating conditions.

Works in line with HSE policy and ensure awareness and compliance of HSE rules and regulations by subordinates.

Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum/ Chemical/ Mechanical Engineering discipline or equivalent.

5 - 6 years' experience in an offshore oilfield production / processing operation with computer operations knowledge.

Very good knowledge of written and spoken English.

