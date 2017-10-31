Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Optimisation Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Daily well surveillance and optimisation of production and injection well stock

Identification and implementation of production improvement initiatives

Nodal analysis, well performance modelling and network optimisation

Gas lift optimisation and trouble shooting

Production well test analysis and validation

Preparation of weekly Well Information Pack (well and reservoir management guidelines)

Well allocation management

Calculation of Installed Production Capacity (IPC)

Provide input to choke model & production loss reporting process

Flow assurance of production and injection wells (including scale and sand management)



Qualifications

Preferably MSc or equivalent degree in either Petroleum Engineering / Reservoir Engineer or related subject achieving a minimum 2:1 or equivalent.

Significant releveant experience in Oil/Gas Industry



Experience/Skills

Sound theoretical petroleum engineering & production technology exposure.

Familiarity with the following:-

Industry-standard Petroleum Engineering software methods including well performance modelling, reservoir simulation, and material balance amongst others.

PVT analysis & interpretation

Production chemistry issues associated with waterflood reservoirs

Rock mechanical issues associated with production and injection

Cased hole logging principles and application

Metering principles and application

Well and plant optimisation strategies

Excellent presentation and report writing skills

Effective relationship builder at all levels, both internally & externally



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916934





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Petroleum / Reservoir Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now