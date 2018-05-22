Production Operations Technician - Majnoon, Iraq

Company Leap29

Location Iraq,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Well Control Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

Job ID 645857

My Client is a large service company who have various oilfield projects globally. They are currently working on the Majnoon Field and have a requirement for a Production Operations Technician for a 12 month renewable contract on a 28/28 rotation.The Production Operations Technician will be required to:Experience on Drilling projectsResponsible for operation and management works of all kinds of equipmentEstablish detailed files or dossier of all equipment at well siteCarry out operation and trouble removal for equipmentHandle the operation of main equipment and recommend solutionsTake part in monthly fire drill proceduresIf you feel you are suitable please fee free to apply