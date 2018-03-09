Production Operations Technician - Adhoc

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for Offshore Production Technicians for multiple adhoc contracts.

We are looking for highly skilled candidates to join our offshore team working across multiple projects within UK waters.

Key elements of this role will involve operating all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner.

Job Title: Production Technician

Ref No: 2018-10739

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Various



Key aims and objectives:

* Ensuring all operations are delivered within safety guidelines and procedures* Monitor and control the flow of hydrocarbons from the reservoir to point of export* Monitor and record plant conditions, bringing deviations or malfunctions to the attention of the Production Supervisor* Prepare process plant and equipment for maintenance by applying specified isolations/venting etc* Prior to start-up of any plant or equipment, inspect and confirm suitability to return to normal service* Perform first line maintenance, identifying and reporting faults

All candidates must have the following qualifications & certification:

* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2* OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility

Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills* Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems* Good knowledge of process instrumentation* Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system

Competencies:

* Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application* Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents* Compile and maintain records of personal competence* Participate in fault-finding and trouble shooting activities* Participate in Risk Assessment* Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:WOR).

