About the Role:
Job Title: Production Operations Technician
Ref No: 2017-7849
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Marathon
Duration: Core Crew
WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Production Technician on a Core Crew basis.
Purpose / Role:
* To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner under the direction of the Production Supervisor.
Key Aims and Objectives:
* To ensure production operations are delivered within safety guidelines and procedures. To act on the instruction of the Production Supervisor
* Prime responsibilities and duties
* Monitor and control the flow of hydrocarbons from the reservoir to point of export
* Monitor and record plant conditions, bringing deviations or malfunctions to the attention of the Production Supervisor
* Prepare process plant and equipment for maintenance by applying specified isolations/venting etc
* Prior to start-up of any plant or equipment, inspect and confirm suitability to return to normal service
* Maintain own work area in a safe, clean and tidy condition
* Carry out process system sampling as required
* Carry out regular inspections of the installation
* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets
* Prepare production reports
* Perform first line maintenance, identifying and reporting faults
* Carry out mechanical isolations, gas tests and work-site inspections
* Carry out emergency duties as required by the OIM / Site Manager
* Allied occasional duties
* Monitoring and adjusting chemical injection equipment
* General utilities duties/bunkering of diesel/water as instructed by Production Supervisor or Control Room Operator
* Take part in Risk Assessment, trouble-shooting and fault-finding activities as requested by Production Supervisor
Key Internal Interfaces:
* Production Supervisor
* Control Room Operator
* OIM
* Maintenance Team
* Snr Production Technician
* Key external interfaces
* Client Asset representatives
* Third party vendors
* Subcontractors
Qualifications/Training Essential:
* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)
* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2 OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility
Qualifications/Training Desirable:
Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)
Experience Essential:
* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience
* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
* Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills
* Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems
* Good knowledge of process instrumentation
* Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems
* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
* Fully familiar with the permit to work system
Experience Desirable:
* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells
* Good knowledge of maintenance tools and techniques
* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level
* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
* Good verbal, written and problem-solving skills
* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS
* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
* Deal with third parties in a professional manner
* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
Competencies - Generic
* Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application
* Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents
* Compile and maintain records of personal competence
* Participate in fault-finding and troubleshooting activities
* Participate in Risk Assessment
* Understand and comply with procedures
* Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements
Competencies - Technical
* Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all process and related plant
* Apply and prove isolations called for in his designated work area