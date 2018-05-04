Production Operations Technician

About the Role:
Job Title: Production Technician
Ref No: 2018-11274
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: ConocoPhillips
WorleyParsons are recruiting Production Technicians on an ad-hoc basis.
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)
OR :
* Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2
OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility
Desirable:
* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)
Experience Essential:
* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience
* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
* Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills
* Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems
* Good knowledge of process instrumentation
* Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems
* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
* Fully familiar with the permit to work system
Desirable:
* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells
* Good knowledge of maintenance tools and techniques
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level
* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with AMEC's safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
* Good verbal, written and problem-solving skills
* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the
* Company's and/or Client's CMMS
* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
* Deal with third parties in a professional manner
* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
* Must work at all times in the best interest of AMEC and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
Competencies - Generic
* Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application
* Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents
* Compile and maintain records of personal competence
* Participate in fault-finding and troubleshooting activities
* Participate in Risk Assessment
* Understand and comply with procedures
* Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements
Competencies - Technical
* Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all process and related plant
* Apply and prove isolations called for in his designated work area