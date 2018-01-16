Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Manager, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure production operations, projects and engineering modifications are conducted in an effective and safe manner in compliance with company, industry and regulative requirements.

Actively participate and promote implementation of HSEQ and Emergency Response systems in the company

Identify the required Organisational Capabilities and resources within the Production Department.

Lead and develop a capable production team to ensure the organisation delivers operational objectives and projects and complies with all relevant regulations and laws.

Promote organisation culture to optimise effectiveness, develop organisational capability and attract talented people.

Ensure that production, engineering and project best practice is promoted and apply lessons learned as part of a learning organisation

Provide technical and project management input to company strategy.

Establish and maintain effective production processes to ensure efficient and cost efficient production delivery in support of company strategy.

Develop and maintain effective performance measures and project plans to ensure timely management information and decision making

Deliver and sustain clear, challenging objectives for the Production Team



Qualifications & Experience

Extensive oil industry experience.

Extensive experience working in a production, engineering and/or projects organisation with operational company

Significant management experience

Good overall knowledge of HSE, offshore projects, technical, planning, commercial, and legal

Highly developed supervisory / managerial skills

Results oriented and commercially aware

Engineering degree or equivalent

Chartered or Professional Engineer and member of recognised Engineering Institute

Good interpersonal and communication skills



Permanent position



