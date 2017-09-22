Production Lead

Company Progressive GE

Location Alvarado

About the Role:

My client a large Upstream Oil & Gas Company are in need of a Production Group Leader in Alvarado, TX.

Length: Permanent Position

Location: Alvarado, TX.

Schedule: M-F 40 hours weekly

*Relocation expenses are included as well*

Requirements:

* Experience with Wireline Downhole Monitoring Equipment (neutron generator specifically).* Experience with PCBs (printed circuit boards).* Undergraduate degree from an accredited college or university in a technical field plus 3-5 years related experience or through 7-8 years working in a related manufacturing capacity.

Job Description:

* Previous experience leading team greater than 30+ employees and/or leading multiple business units.* Previous financial accountability or budgetary responsibility of an area or cost center.* Responsible for performance appraisals, goal setting, training and monitoring of personnel* Develops and maintains team environment with the group through the planning and coordinating of group activities* Assigns work to team/team leaders and monitors results* Supports short and long range goals consistent with manufacturing management, production teams and the company* Ensures efforts are directed towards process improvements, develops procedures and policies for assigned areas, and maintains compliance to safety policies and procedures* Responsible for cost and quality of those functions under their leadership Minimum Requirements:* Previous continuous improvement experience in Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma certifications strongly preferred.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Manufacturing / Fabrication Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now