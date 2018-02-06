Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Engineer, based in Aberdeen.

Responsibilities

Focus will be to improve and protect production across assets.

Provide petroleum engineering support and technical advice on a wide range of opportunities from exploration to development and production.

Working with operations, wells and reservoir engineering teams to ensure the assets wells produce the required hydrocarbons to meet the business plan

Ability to gather and interrogate data, draw conclusions and ensure the appropriate actions are taken.

Monitor well performance, organise work to gather well data and work with operations and wells teams to optimise and maintain production on a continuous basis, as well as monitoring injection performance to optimise production and recovery.

Asset focal point for well performance, production optimisation and well production chemistry and PVT (Pressure Volume Temperature).

Prepare annual well reviews and own well risks/opportunities required to protect and/or increase production.

Production loss reporting, daily monitoring of production versus MPP (Maximum Production Potential) and short term production forecasts form the core of the role.

Preparing well intervention and data acquisition programmes and performing economic analyses on opportunities is key, providing technical input and support to existing and new field development planning.

Liaison and coordination with 3rd parties, project managing outsourced petroleum engineering studies.

Experience

Degree qualified engineer

Previous experience in a reservoir/petroleum engineering role within an operating & operational environment.

Confidence and gravitas to enact change remotely in offshore assets meaning communication skills are key, as is the ability to work as a team e.g. to troubleshoot production optimisation matters.

Good commercial awareness and understanding of project financing and cost control principles with a proven ability to undertake important projects and/or highly complex assignment requiring the application of highly-developed technical skills and knowledge with limited supervision.

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918101

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Production Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now