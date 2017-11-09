Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Identification and planning of well intervention, stimulation and maintenance activities

Work with well planning teams in an operations assurance capacity to ensure new wells are designed accounting for full life cycle operations

Support start-up of new wells

Well inflow/ outflow assurance (e.g., nodal and back pressure analysis)

Engineering support for well issues

Supporting production surveillance

Operating cost and profitability tracking

Loss production tracking and participation in defect elimination process

Participation in well reviews

Participate in partner forums

Active mentorship of Production Engineers of all levels in the Production Delivery organisation

Collaborate with Production Delivery, Subsurface, Well Ops and Operations leadership to drive continuous improvement of the Production Delivery process



Qualifications

BSc in Petroleum, Chemical or Mechanical Engineering



Experience

Extensive experience working in production/petroleum engineering.

Ability to collaborate with both Field Operations and other technical staff

Influencing across technical functions and leadership

Broad understanding of Production Engineering

Understanding of gas gathering systems

Understanding of well integrity, intervention and completions

Excellent communication skills



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917051







