Production D&B Supervisor

About the Role:
The Role:
Purpose:
To supervise the safe execution of all Opencast Mining activities and to ensure the achievement of production and quality targets.
HSEQ:
* Ensure the use of current and applicable HSEQ and functional documentation
* Participate in HSEQ Performance Reviews
* Ensure adherence to the Risk and Management of Change process
* Provide feedback for the Continuous Improvement of the HSE Management System and promote the understanding, use and application of the System
* Comply with HSEQ, legislative and functional requirements
* Ensure the effective management of your direct reports
* Ensure understanding of and compliance to legal and client requirements
* Report all HSEQ incidents
* Conduct Workplace Safety Observations and Planned Task Observations
* Comply with the requirements of the clients Disciplinary Code
* Comply with the Emergency Preparedness and Response Procedure requirements
* Ensure compliance with PPE requirements
Production Control:
* Conduct start of shift Team Briefing (including Safety Meeting and Line Up)
* Develop, review and implement best practice for all drilling and blasting activities.
* Implement a program of on-going training and development so as to affect skills and technology transfer for successful succession planning.
* Management of drilling and blasting consumables.
* Control and management of all drilling and blasting activities.
* Monitor and report on daily performance and monthly progress
* Leadership, training and mentoring of Drill and Blast Engineers, National Supervisor, Drilling Team and Blasting Team
* Transport operators to working places
* Assist in training and upgrading the National workforce through successful skills transfer.
* Supervise loading, transport & dumping operations
Overburden Removal:
* Supervise overburden removal
Material Loading:
* Supervise material loading operations
Road Maintenance:
* Supervise road grading operations
Reporting:
* Complete the end of shift Production Report
PEOPLE:
People Supervision:
* Supervise individuals and teams
* Plan, organize and allocate work
* Conduct Performance Reviews
* Conduct Competency Based Assessments
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Supervising and Directing
Oral Communication
Applying Expertise
Problem Solving
Coordinating and Controlling
Resilience
Initiative
Teamwork
Delivering Quality
Flexibility
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Supervising and Directing
Oral Communication
Applying Expertise
Problem Solving
Coordinating and Controlling
Resilience
Initiative
Teamwork
Delivering Quality
Flexibility
Degree / Diploma in Mining Engineering or Explosive Technologies
10 years in Open Pit Mining in drill and blast capacity
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.