Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Chemist based in Aberdeenshire,



Responsibilities:

* Review site analysis results

* Technical support to site lab techs

* Periodic review of routine sampling schedule

* Troubleshooting chemical treatment issues for processes (hydrocarbon production and separation, MEG regeneration and Effluent water treatment)

* Coordination of ad-hoc sampling and analysis during plant performance upsets

* Liaising with external lab analysis providers on work scopes for offsite analysis and onsite campaigns

* Technical support to asset production management on matters of compliance (commercial and regulatory) - within the remit of analysis of produced fluids, environmental discharges and chemical use

* Liaising with chemical suppliers - routine supply orders/logistics/forecasting

* Chemical treatment optimization

* Cost monitoring

* Integrity KPI monitoring and reporting

* Technical presentations to management/operations and field partners



Experience & Qualifications:

* Honours Degree in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering or equivalent.

* Extensive experience in Production Chemistry or Chemical Engineering within an oil and gas operations environment.

* Significant experience in the North Sea zone with a good working knowledge of procedures and operational constraints.

* Recognised specialist in chemical treatment applications and their effects in relation to topside production performance and the integrity of the production facilities.

* Offshore laboratory and sampling experience.

* Good knowledge of corrosion, scale, hydrate, naphthenate, wax/asphaltene, gas treatment and water injection processes



Contract Position



Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

