Product Specialist, Software & Hardware

Company NES Global Talent

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Be the Technical authority for the topside control system with responsibility for developing and maintaining libraries to manage and deliver the necessary features to execution projects

Drive standardization & cost out initiatives at (sub-)component level

Specify and manage scopes of work to develop new software features and to maintain, and develop new topside controls system electrical features

Act as technical point of contact to support internal customers in the delivery of associated equipment

Coordination of core disciplines network – processes, tools, training and development of product resources in regions

Provide technical input and assistance to the Product Manager as required, including the presentation of technical information to customers

Capture user requirements and deriving functional requirements.

Extensive experience in the design and development of complex PLC and SCADA automation systems on a variety of Operating Systems and Hardware Platforms

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree level education in Computer Science / Software Engineering (although candidates with an appropriate level of work experience will also be considered)

Attitude is key. You will need to be passionate about technology, getting things done and making commitments to deliver great systems

Commitment to continuous improvement of products, processes and tools

Fully versed in development and maintenance of a software development lifecycle in line with recognised standards such as TickITPlus

Possess a thirst for continuous personal development

Ability to lead a team of engineers to deliver projects on time and on budget

Experience developing applications on Rockwell Control Logics PLC platform and Iconics HMI

Applied knowledge of using OPC DA, AE, HDA, UA within a control system

Full understanding of Modbus RTU and Modbus TCP/IP

Experience using requirements management tools

Experience of Subsea Control Systems design, development, testing and commissioning.

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Software Testing Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 635943

Global provider of subsea production control systems expertise to the Oil & Gas industry, has an exciting opportunity for a Product Specialist - Topside Software & Hardware to join their expanding team in Reading.This role forms part of their Controls Product Management team responsible for the development and maintenance of their core subsea controls product and components globally. In that capacity the team is in control of the strategic development of the product portfolio to meet customer needs and enable the Project and Services teams to deliver.Responsibilities will include;We are seeking an engineer who is driven to deliver the best possible control systems to our customers, with the following experience and attributes;Desirable experience includes;The successful candidates will receive a competitive salary and benefits, plus a strong work/life balance, positive work environment with challenging tasks, and a range of development opportunities.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.