Product Line Senior Manager - Fabrication

Company NES Global Talent

Location Dhahran Al-Janoub

About the Role:

Bachelor degree in Engineering or any similar discipline

Master of Science degree is highly preferable

12 to 20 years of experience within the offshore Fabrication sector with broad and deep industry knowledge gained from working at least 6 years in a managerial position with recognized companies

Proficient with the ‘Oil & Gas Culture’, with strong acumen of the offshore Fabrication sector

Excellent knowledge of Fabrication operations processes, practices and trends (as required)

Ability to originate and build relationships at senior level with clients, partners

Strong asset management skills

Strong understanding of the global trends, industries, competitors, products and processes of company and its subsidiaries

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and strategic-thinking skills

Organizational awareness and excellent understanding of the business

Good communication, influencing, and negotiation skills

High commercial acumen, and a thorough understanding of the business value chain

Ability to work efficiently in a broad cultural spectrum and be sensitive to the regional culture and working principles

Excellent planning and organizing skills

Ability to work under pressure and to tight/challenging deadlines

Job Type Permanent

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Fabrication Jobs

Salary $96000 to $132000 Per year

Job ID 636615

Department:The purpose of the Product Line Manager is to oversee and manage the operations of Owned Companies and JVs, to be fully responsible for the optimization of their performance and returns, and to enable delivery of growth and investment agenda whilst monitoring risk exposure and ensuring that the company’s interests are fully represented.Purpose:Job holders at this level lead the day-to-day monitoring and management of the Fully Owned Companies and majority-owned JVs, by executing asset strategy and plans, recommending optimal governance structures, reviewing operational and commercial reports, and working closely with the subsidiary teams, in order to optimize the subsidiaries’ performance and achieve expected returns, as per the investment strategy.Job holders at this level are experienced professionals working with a noticeable degree of independence, who supervise teams and junior staff in their day-to-day activities and serve as mentors/coaches to them.Qualifications:Skills:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.