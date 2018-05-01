Product Line Manager - Scaffolding

Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Product Line Manager to support the implementation of specific Product Line strategy. Applicants must have supervisor/ technical experience, demonstrating broad managerial strengths and MUST demonstrate knowledge and confidence in offering Scaffolding Specifications to provide longevity and cost management of Fabric Maintenance services.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of key business drivers for their Product Line, develop annual Product Line budgets and identify, investigate and negotiate new business opportunities, including enhancement and extension of existing contracts.

The Product Line Manager will also build strong relationships with standalone customers to enhance Product Line sales, work with the key account teams and maximise opportunities for their Product Line(s).

The role also requires providing support to Proposals with any Tenders and associated clarifications, as well as updating governance and operational Procedures (as required to meet business and legislative needs), influencing, managing and supporting in functions relating to contract leakage, Contracts, Supply Chain & Scaffolding Yard.

* Support Procurement to ensure that related processes are in accordance with corporate compliance standards and procedures* Strategic planning, marketing and business development, ensuring opportunities are identified and risks mitigated* Responsibilities for P&L and overhead financial management of the assigned departments

Additional managerial duties include:

* Ensure that there is sufficient and competent resources to satisfy on-going project demand* Lead, manage and develop business unit staff within corporate and UK&A HR strategy and policies* Ensure that technical knowledge is retained and developed within team.* Ensure that P&D's are maintained

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicant's must be confident and experienced in client interaction skills with supervisor/ technical experience.

Demonstrable knowledge and confidence in offering Scaffolding Specifications to provide longevity and cost management of Fabric Maintenance services is essential.

Perferred skills/experience include:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management / Control Jobs,Contracts Engineer Jobs,Proposals Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 641147

* Fabric maintenance and Insulation experience i* Extensive knowledge of CISRS & NASC* Detailed understanding of legislative and scaffolding industry "best practice" standards* Lead on maintenance and development of scaffolding IT applications for tracking scaffolding, invoicing & quantities* Offshore experience is desirable but not required