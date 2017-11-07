Procuremnet Agent

Company Fircroft

In general: Employ Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Accounts Payable (AP) knowledge and personal commitment to ensure internal POs for client to client purchases are maintained in a timely manner in the SAP system. Resolve invoice problems for client to client purchases. Follow established procedures while working closely with project team members. As assigned by supervisor, lead short-term assignments for the company's needs.



* Manage resolution of delivery and invoicing issues with internal purchases.

* Monitor goods receipts and match with invoices received from other client locations.

* Match invoices to PO lines where unclear on invoices.

* Release invoices for payment once matching is complete.

* Manage Discussion and Dispute Process for internal POs, using Mismatch Report.

* Enter delivery confirmations and price adjustments based on internal supplier order acknowledgements.

* Monitor and manage POs created automatically via client's BOL (Business Online) process.

* Interface with other departments and groups involved in ordering company to company for order acknowledgement and other information

* Modify POs for client to client purchases, under the direction of Senior Buyer.

* Provide order status updates for internal orders with internal customers-running and distributing reports as necessary.

* Interface with client Logistics team for issues relative to international delivery of client product to the client's Auburn Hills location.

* Lead resolution of internal supplier disputes. Be known as a conflict resolver.

* Analyse current processes and suggest improvements.





* Tracking internal PO lines, hundreds of lines per month.

* Managing invoice problem resolution, 100 to 200 per month.

* Communicating with multiple client international locations





* Working globally

* Month-end schedule for invoice resolution and payment

* Complex and unclear nature of invoice problems

* Volume of orders to track



* Minimum three (3) years' experience in fast-paced, high work-volume office environment

* HS Diploma required, associate's degree preferred

* Prefer procurement and/or accounts payable experience

* Knowledge of SAP required & proficiency with MS Excel

* Superior communication skills-verbal and written

* Demonstrated ability to systematically and quickly work through complex problems



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

