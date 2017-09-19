Company Eden Scott

Location Falkirk,Scotland

About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Procurement Manager to play a key role in planning the delivery of superior value and improving the way in which third party spend is managed, establishing procurement as a key strategic lever.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Leading a team of 13 procurement specialists, the Procurement Manager will be required to negotiate and manage the engineering contracts for and large projects, whilst managing the relationships with key suppliers and mitigating any supply risks. Supporting sourcing and ensuring a deep sourcing knowledge in the various procurement commodity areas is also a key part of the role.

The role requires close relationships with the Leadership team to be developed and maintained along with the following additional duties:

* Accountability for all procurement strategies developed for the site* Ensure that the defined Procurement processes are adhered to, driving best practices implementation. (Ethical behaviour, Procurement Golden rules, DOA, tender process etc)* Agree site Procurement objectives with Procurement Director and review progress against set targets* Ensure contracts compliance with technical team* Find innovative methods to reduce 3rd party spend by working with site requestors and key suppliers

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

A strong background and extended experience in technical, procurement & commercial roles, along with a degree in business/economics/procurement and a background related to Procurement in engineering and maintenance services and equipment is essential.

Previous management experience and a good understanding of operational constraints with working knowledge of all procurement processes, procedures & competencies and strong negotiation skills are required.

Analytical skills and an understanding of business context, market interactions, & business strategy are key to this position.

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Procurement Manager Jobs,Supply Chain Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now