About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Procurement Coordinator on an ongoing temporary basis. Applicants must have prior experience within a Purchasing role with extensive SAP experience.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring pricing is consistent and accurately maintained, carrying out quotes and sales order administration which conforms with the PO/inquiry procedures and provide an effective contact between the customer and client.

Additional duties include:



* Carry out tender/contract reviews of all PO's and invoices received
* Ensure they match SAP quotations, whilst reviewing QA/certification requirements as well as the delivery requirements
* Expedite contract review sign off to the relevant level
* Issue customers with SAP generated Quotes/Sales Acknowledgements
* Organise delivery of parts that are available for shipping (checking P.O. for delivery dates/terms first
* Ensuring the companies services pricing policy is adhered to whilst also adhering to delivery and compliance procedures and systems
* Establish and promote a productive working relationship with the customer

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Previous experience within a Buyer role (specifically in placing orders and making offers) within the Oil & Gas Industry is essential.

Applicants must prove a comprehensive understanding of contracts & margins and have experience with using SAP or similar software.

