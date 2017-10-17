Procurement Adviser

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Our client is seeking a Procurement Advisor to support their Deepwater Business Unit in Houston, TX. The Procurement Advisor will have the opportunity work support a long-term, multiple phase procurement project, where they will be responsible for developing estimates to issuing purchase orders and completing order management.



The main function of the Procurement Advisor is to purchase machinery, equipment, tools, parts, supplies or services necessary for the operation of an establishment. The Procurement Advisor is responsible for buying goods and services for use by their company or organization. The Procurement Advisor will also be responsible for the purchase of machinery, equipment, parts, or services necessary for the operation of an establishment.



Job Responsibilities:

-Analyze market and delivery systems to assess present and future material availability.

-Develop and implement purchasing and contract management instructions, policies, and procedures.

-Direct and coordinate activities of personnel engaged in buying, selling, and distributing materials, equipment, machinery, and supplies.

-Locate vendors of materials, equipment or supplies, and interview them to determine product availability and terms of sales.

-Represent companies in negotiating contracts and formulating policies with suppliers.

-Review purchase order claims and contracts for conformance to company policy.



Required Skills:

-Verbal and written communication skills, attention to detail, negotiation skills and interpersonal skills.

-Expert ability to analyze financial reports, price proposals and other technical data.

-Expert ability to accurately document and record customer/client information (Experience with SharePoint, Corworx, Citidon System would be a PLUS)

-Expert leadership and mentoring skills necessary to provide support and constructive performance feedback.

-Expert knowledge of applicable laws and regulations related to purchasing.

-Expert knowledge of supply chain management.

-Previous experience with computer applications, such as Microsoft Word and Excel (experience using basic formulas and calculations within Excel)



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Education/Experience:

-Bachelor's degree in finance or a related business field required.

-10+ years business management, supply chain experience, or finance related experience required.

-CPSM/CPPM/CPP (Certified Professional Supply Management; Certified Professional Purchasing Management; Certified Purchasing Professional) preferred.

-Oil and Gas industry experience highly preferred (Wood Group, KBR, Worley Parsons contractors preferred)

-Previous oil & gas experience strongly preferred.



