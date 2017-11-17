Company Wood

Wood is currenrtly seeking a Process Trainer: Operations, for a PROPOSAL / BID, based in Muscat, Oman, who will coordinate development needs and maintain the personal training history. Review, maintain and develop as necessary the training course content, training materials and methods of instruction. Coordinate a wide variety of imported, external and in-house training programs for Company personnel. Liaise with various training Vendors to acquire relevant training information and register personnel on appropriate courses. Develop budget forecast and various training reports.

* Coordinate the operations progression and simulator training programs to support the development of Refinery operations personnel* Coordinate training and development events to support completion of the Company development program* Maintain and update Company Employee's Personal to ensure recording of personnel development* Compile and follow-up on attendee Course Evaluation Reports to support QA/QC of training Vendors and events* Oversees the execution of the Operator Development Scheme, works with OJTs to identify and resolve issues to support the development of operations personnel as per IDP* Provide relevant information and advice to support the development of a sound departmental business plan* Ensure the business processes and work activities, relevant to position, are executed in compliance with the Company policy, procedures and best practice to achieve the business objectives in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner* Lead, motivate, develop and assess the assigned team to achieve business objectives and grow capability* Conduct a periodic review and update of training materials and develops new training programs as requiredCoordinate 'In-House Specialist' presentations to support development of operations personnel* Work closely with the operations OJTs to support the progress of operations personnel as per IDP* Maintain awareness of external training courses and suitability for the development of Company personnel* Coordinate an in-house English language program and arranges for Primary English Test to certify employees' language ability* Compiles a monthly training man-hours report of actual against plan for concerned parties

B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Minimum of 10 years' experience as a Process Units Trainer in Refinery, or Petrochemicals industry and at least 5 years in Fuel Refinery

Experience in Hydrocracker, Hydrogen Production, or Delayed Cocker Units operation

Experience in Commissioning, and Start-up

Very good English language skills and competent in the use of PC applications (MS Office suite or equivalent)

