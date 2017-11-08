Process Trainer

About the Role:
The Role:
LOCAL CANDIDATES PREFERRED DUE TO VISA RESTRICTIONS
Principal Responsibilities
* Program Design - Safety and Process
* Safe, effective delivery of training in area of expertise (Process and Safety) across sites as required
* Compliance with company Health and Safety practices
* Undertake programmed planning
* Perform delegate assessments as required in accordance with awarding body standards
* Liaise with colleagues to ensure standardization of systems and procedures
* Perform internal auditing and comply with quality systems as appropriate
* Assist with project cost control
* Undertake other duties and responsibilities as determined by the Training Coordinator as appropriate to the general character of the post or the level of responsibility.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Information Technology - use of PC systems and appropriate keyboard skills
* In depth, technical knowledge of skills in your field of operation
* Ability to teach effectively using a variety of methods and media
* Classroom management skills
* Mentoring skills and practices
* Assessment practices
* Able to deliver the course in English
* Minimum 10 years industrial experience in the Process - Oil / Gas Industry
About Fircroft:
