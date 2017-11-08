Process Trainer

Company Fircroft

The Role:

LOCAL CANDIDATES PREFERRED DUE TO VISA RESTRICTIONS



Principal Responsibilities



* Program Design - Safety and Process

* Safe, effective delivery of training in area of expertise (Process and Safety) across sites as required

* Compliance with company Health and Safety practices

* Undertake programmed planning

* Perform delegate assessments as required in accordance with awarding body standards

* Liaise with colleagues to ensure standardization of systems and procedures

* Perform internal auditing and comply with quality systems as appropriate

* Assist with project cost control

* Undertake other duties and responsibilities as determined by the Training Coordinator as appropriate to the general character of the post or the level of responsibility.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Information Technology - use of PC systems and appropriate keyboard skills

* In depth, technical knowledge of skills in your field of operation

* Ability to teach effectively using a variety of methods and media

* Classroom management skills

* Mentoring skills and practices

* Assessment practices

* Able to deliver the course in English

* Minimum 10 years industrial experience in the Process - Oil / Gas Industry



