Process Safety Technical Authority

The Technical Authority (TA) will act as the senior engineer for Process Safety within operations and will ensure engineering risks are managed and assures adherence to sound engineering practices, standards and processes across all operations related to their discipline. The role also covers broader process engineering.

TA duties will occupy approximately half of the role holders time. Remaining time will be used to support operations, capital projects and / or Engineering Consultancy.

The TA will provide a range of technically acceptable alternatives and risk and value assessments to support the business achieve its objectives related to their discipline.

The TA will be responsible for establishing and maintaining required group level discipline engineering practices, standards and processes which will be incorporated within the Company Operating System.

The TA will provide discipline engineering verification of studies, projects and modifications.

The TA will support the EA in establish and maintaining a process and schedule to verify compliance with group engineering practices, standards and processes related to their discipline.

The TA will support the EA in monitoring the health of the discipline engineering capability in the organisation and may lead and provide guidance to their discipline network.



You must have Knowledge & application of:

o COMAH (Process Safety and Predictive Guidance)

o DSEAR Regulations (Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmospheres) and Hazardous Area Classification

o HAZID

o HAZOP

o Process Hazard Review

o Hierarchical approach to Major Accident Hazards

o Layer Of Protection Analysis

o Safe Operating Limits

o Occupied Buildings Risk Assessment

o Fire and Explosion Risk Assessment

o Over pressure prevention and protection

o Primary, secondary and tertiary containment measures

o A range of unit operations

* Process simulation (HYSYS)

* Microsoft Office packages.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in relevant Engineering discipline is required (e.g. Chemical Engineering).

* Chartered or equivalent status (e.g. MIChemE)

* Considerable work experience in regulated, high hazard industries (e.g. Oil & Gas exploration and production, oil refining, gas processing or chemicals manufacturing or power generation).

* Broad experience across the range of process safety disciplines.

* Broad experience across the range of process engineering disciplines.



