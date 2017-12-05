Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

To facilitate the process risk assessments and help develop safety operating practices to support plant operations, provide technical leadership and support to identify hazards, assess risks and provide cost efficient management solutions.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* Lead and monitors HAZOP / Risk assessment studies and track implementation of recommendations.

* Ensuring Process Safety Principles and best practices are implemented early in the design phase of MOC package review.

* Lead & Participate in Process Safety Incidents Investigations, Carry out risk assessment on regular basis and track implementation of recommendations.

* Develop regular process safety audit plan for our Petrochemical affiliates site.

* Lead & participate during Process Safety audit.

* Improve process safety culture and knowledge level across company

* Providing consultation on process safety standards and systems as well as coaching and supporting relevant departments in risk analysis techniques.

* Communicate with Insurance Auditors, Interact with our clients EHSS global. Suggest best practices adopted by other companies to improve process safety performance.

* Track actions and projects related to Process safety, maintain records and periodical reports.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

A minimum of 7 years experience working as a Process Safety Engineer within the Petrochemical industry is essential.

A degree in Chemical Engineering is essential.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

A minimum of 7 years experience working as a Process Safety Engineer within the Petrochemical industry is essential.

A degree in Chemical Engineering is essential.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now