Process Engineering Technical Authority

Company Fircroft

Location Algeria,Africa

About the Role:

The Role:

28/28 rotation



This position is a rotational posting based in Algeria. The position reports to the Engineering Authority.

The Process TA is a member of the Technical Support Team. The Technical Support Team is a multi-discipline team responsible for monitoring, analysing, and understanding the integrity and performance of the facilities, and forecasting, managing, and reporting its production.

This position will be focused on process engineering issues including operation of the plant and the wells.

This is a senior position on a multi-disciplined team. The successful candidate must demonstrate leadership skills in guiding, directing, and instructing less experienced engineers in good engineering practice and judgment, as well as professional business practices and behaviours.



Accountabilities Include:



* Assures the technical integrity of the process operation at site

* Develops, maintains and ensures on-going compliance with systems and processes described within the project IM Standard

* Provides technical guidance on the application of codes and standards with respect to process engineering

* Approves and documents deviations from mandated codes, standards and project design criteria

* Approval authority for engineering documents within process discipline

* Approval authority in the area of expertise for Management of Change proposals

* Approval authority for equipment installation and functional testing with respect to process design requirements

* Advises on system and equipment functional testing requirements and performance evaluation

* Endorses working practices and operating procedures from process design perspective and monitors compliance with these.

* Evaluate and troubleshoot plant and equipment performance.

* Identify and initiate the engineering and completion of plant process modifications.

* Lead technology evaluations within discipline area, establish selection criteria and recommend vendor selections.

* Ensures that key engineering documents (e.g. P&ID's and Operating Procedures) are reviewed and maintained regularly.

* Ensure that facilities are in compliance with existing Engineering Technical Practices and applicable Algerian regulations.

* Ensure compliance with site Technical Queries (TQ's) and the Management of Change (MOC) process.

* Monitor and support the professional development of Algerian engineers.



The Company:

A leading international Oil & Gas Operator



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* A minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in an engineering discipline.

* Minimum 5 years recent relevant experience working directly for end client / owner / operator.

* Minimum 5 years recent relevant experience working in a remote hardship location

* Minimum 15 years relevant experience in the process design and/or operation of oil and gas processing facilities

* Familiar with applicable industry standards and practices and client recommended practices

* Significant process safety and/or operations engineering practice.

* Experienced with hazard analysis techniques used in the process industry (HAZOP, LOPA).

* Experience with HYSYS process modelling software.

* Knowledge of process design and plant modelling; gas processing, produced water treatment, gas sweetening, compression, dehydration, wells and gathering system, pipeline and export operations.

* Experience with flare and relief system design including sizing and specification of relieving devices.

* Experience with separat



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience with onshore/on-site process engineering and operations troubleshooting.

* Experience with Dynamic Simulation and Flare System modeling.

* The ability to read, write and speak English fluently and French language will be an advantage .



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of managing your application.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now