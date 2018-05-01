Process Engineering Software Engineer

Company Fircroft

At their UK Technology Centre in the UK, the software developer is required to strengthen the web application development team. The focus of this team is the delivery of commercial web-based solutions for the energy sector.This work requires the successful applicant to have broad and deep expertise in algorithms, modelling, simulation, and numerical methods. Expertise in chemical engineering and industry standard process simulators is highly desired. The web application development team works closely with product and service teams and from the wider business as well subject matter experts in cloud architecture, simulation & modelling, computations, and dataflow networks. To be successful the applicant must be comfortable working in an Agile software development environment, be able to demonstrate strong initiative, as well as proactively collaborating with other groups including process engineers and data scientists.



As a Software Engineer with my client you'll have responsibility throughout the full development cycle. You'll apply your skills in computer science, engineering, and mathematics to design, develop, and test software. Whether you're creating new products in our transformational programs or enhancing existing ones, you'll have the opportunity to listen to what each customer needs and bring all the elements together to provide solutions.

Currently, they have the fifth largest super computer infrastructure in the world, comprising more than 65 petaflops of processing power. You will join a team of software experts with a variety of core competencies such as Internet of things (IoT), user experience (UX), data analytics, and web and mobile front-end development. Keeping pace with and applying the latest digital technology trends in the oil and gas industry will be your main focus.



One of the world's leading suppliers of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to customers working in the oil and gas industry worldwide. The client is leading a digital transformation of the oil and gas industry to enhance real-time global collaboration, operational efficiency, and the integration of data, expertise, and technology information. Our technology services and solutions translate acquired data into useful information that improves decision-making-anyti



* Ability to develop physics-based process models including digital fluid models and implementation of interfaces for integration into flowsheet simulation

* Ability to develop algorithms and integrate numerical methods

* Ability to efficiently transition between technologies and programming languages

* Ability to write clean and efficient code which includes high quality automated test coverage

* Ability to work in a team environment that is fast-paced and follows Agile development practices

* Ability to work to commercial deadlines

* Good communication skills



Exposure to any of the following would be advantageous:

* Commercial software development

* Design and Architecture

* Cloud Technology

* Desktop Application

* High-Performance Computing

* Human Computer Interface

* Security

* User Experience Design

* Web App and Micro services



Aspen Hysys would be desireable also.



Salary £50000 to £60000 Per year

