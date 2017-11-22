Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Process Engineer - Production & Site Support, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide process engineering and operational support to the site and Tier 2 support teams to achieve the best safety, reliability, efficiency, production, environmental and cost performance possible:

" direct technical support

" routine monitoring and reporting

" technical verification of SCE testing

Analyse and resolve production issues to achieve timely resolution and minimise production shortfalls, whilst ensuring the highest safety standards and compliance with Company / SHE policies, regulations and best practice



Qualifications & Experience

Degree in Chemical / Process Engineering or equivalent.

Significant engineering experience in oil and gas process / production or refining.

Extensive knowledge of onshore / offshore process and production systems, flow assurance issues and industry norms and specifications.

Offshore survival and MIST training



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917240





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now