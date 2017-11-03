Process Engineer- The Hague, Netherlands

Company Leap29

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

Leap29 are working with an oil and gas EPCM client based near to The Hague who are looking for an experienced Process Engineer. They are one of the worlds largest and diverse providers of technical and management services.Duration: 6 months + extendable contractRate: Hourly discussed on applicationPrimary resposnibilities:Execute and manage process activitiesPlan and monitor workCoordination with other disciplinesLead process and project teamCarry the responsibility for the result of the projectSkills required:Develop PFDs / P&IDs and determine process control systemsCalculate heat mass balancesCalculate and specify process equipment control valves, pressure relief valvesPipe diameters, pressure drops in pipes and systemsAct as lead engineer and guide / supervise area lead engineersControl quality of documents, reportsExperience:Bachelor / Masters degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalentMinimum 5- 10 years experience in process designOil and gas units, chemicals and polymer units or refineriesFluent in English written and spoken, Dutch preferredTravel between offices and occasionally overseasWorked on Revamp projectsTo apply for this position please follow the link below