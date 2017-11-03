Process Engineer- The Hague, Netherlands

About the Role:Leap29 are working with an oil and gas EPCM client based near to The Hague who are looking for an experienced Process Engineer. They are one of the worlds largest and diverse providers of technical and management services.
Duration: 6 months + extendable contract
Rate: Hourly discussed on application
Primary resposnibilities:
Execute and manage process activities
Plan and monitor work
Coordination with other disciplines
Lead process and project team
Carry the responsibility for the result of the project
Skills required:
Develop PFDs / P&IDs and determine process control systems
Calculate heat mass balances
Calculate and specify process equipment control valves, pressure relief valves
Pipe diameters, pressure drops in pipes and systems
Act as lead engineer and guide / supervise area lead engineers
Control quality of documents, reports
Experience:
Bachelor / Masters degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent
Minimum 5- 10 years experience in process design
Oil and gas units, chemicals and polymer units or refineries
Fluent in English written and spoken, Dutch preferred
Travel between offices and occasionally overseas
Worked on Revamp projects
To apply for this position please follow the link below