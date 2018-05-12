Process Engineer

Company NES Global Talent

Location Cameron

About the Role:

Reports to the Process Engineering Manager

LNG/Liquefaction experience preferred, but not required.

Work with Operations and various stakeholders to vet process scopes

Develop FEL0/1 packages for feasible projects

Red-lining of PFD/P&IDs to serve as the basis of project. Will be further refined during the FEL phases.

Preliminary equipment/instrument specs to serve as basis for project. Will be further refined during the FEL phases.

Provide process engineering support for projects as they progress through the FEL phases.

TWIC card required

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per hour

Job ID 642775

Process EngineerLocation: Cameron, LADuration: 12 month minimumIn plant assignment.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.