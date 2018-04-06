Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Process Engineer, based in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire

Responsibilities will include:

Acting as the Aberdeen technical focal point for all matters relating to production/process.

Analysing daily reported production data, signal trends etc and producing loss control data sheets and trend information.

Analysing loss control data with a view to determining root causes of trips, failures etc by liaising with other engineers and specialists, and proposing measures to avoid recurrence.

Reporting to and advising the Operations Superintendent/Asset Manager on a regular basis on production loss control issues.

Liaising with and providing guidance to the offshore management, with the aim to maximise efficiency of overall production operations & individual process equipment availability thereby ensuring set targets are achieved or exceeded.

Raising modification requests and reviewing technical content of RMs raised by others.

Chairing the Chemical Steering Committee and attending Integrity Meetings, as and when required.

Undertaking troubleshooting exercises on process systems as required, both onshore and offshore.

Liaising with Operations Support Group members, on production related matters.

Visiting operational FPSO's at regular intervals and liaising with the offshore management on production related queries.

Providing assistance and advice as required to efficiently execute modifications and non-routine operations, including attendance at HAZOP's/HAZID's and safety reviews.

Any other duties as may be required.

Qualifications

UK Oil & Gas Medical Certificate

Combined Survival / Fire-fighting / HUE

Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)

BEng Process Engineering/Chemical Engineering



Experience

Demonstrable experience in an operational process(Pharmaceutical, chemical or oil related preferred)

Training

Corporate Management System Awareness

Environmental Management System Awareness

Environmental Management of Permits, Consents, Registrations and Authorisations Awareness

Fire Awareness (CBT)

DSE (CBT)

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919042

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

