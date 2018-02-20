Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Objective



The Process Engineer will coordinate all activities related to process control and continuous improvement for the entire manufacturing process from melt through cast operations.



Main responsibilities



*Create and maintain all process failure mode effect analysis documentation for product within responsibility.

*Conduct annual RPN reduction reviews for all current programs, improving linkage between improvement plans, PFMEA, control plan and operator.

*Perform as a liaison between production departments regarding the activities of process monitoring and control.

*Analyze both internal and external non-conforming products in order to define root cause of defects, and propose and implement necessary corrective and preventative actions for product within responsibility.

*Analysis the actual manufacturing process in order to find areas of opportunities for continuous improvement of process in terms of quality, productivity, and cost.

*Monitor ongoing process performance of products.

*Responsible for performing process audits within operations to assess compliance with the work instructions.

*Responsible for creating, updating, and controlling the process sheets, and required to approve all work instructions related to the production process.

*Responsible for issuing tests for corrective and/or preventative actions, new material trials, continuous improvements, and analyzing the results.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Education

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or related field



Languages

English



Experience

3 years' experience in Process Engineering in a High Pressure Die Cast Plant



Technical skills

Understanding of engineering practices - thermal dynamics, fluid dynamics, chemistry(metallurgy), and mechanical applications.

Experience in problem solving techniques (Six Sigma, Red X, etc.)



Soft skills

*Ability to analyze and solve problems

*Effective written and verbal communication skills

*Ability to work efficiently and demonstrate effective organizational skills.

*Ability to work in an office and industrial environment - may be exposed to loud noise, dust, debris, etc.



About Fircroft:

