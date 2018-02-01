Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has an urgent need for a seasoned Process Engineer to join one of the largest names in the oil and gas industry in Houston, TX for a 6 month contract with the great potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity.

A process engineer with the following is sought:

* BS in Engineering or equivalent with 10+ years of oil and gas industry experience

* Deep understanding of well pad facilities and process simulations

* Detailed experience in creating / reviewing / modifying P&IDs

* An individual with exceptional interpersonal skills as this position involves working with a team both in and out of the office

Here's what you'll get in return:

* Stable contract with a reputable oil and gas company

* Competitive hourly rate with benefits and a 401k

* Excellent working schedule

If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity, please apply with your most updated resume or call Bianca Rennie at 832.900.5923 for more information.

