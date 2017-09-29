Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Germany

About the Role:

My client, a leading European Chemical brand is looking to add a process engineer to their team. A successful candidate will be working with the Project Engineer in Process Optimisation and improving Plant Performance.



Main Responsibilties:



- Working alongside Production, Engineering and other departments to assess efficiency or technical issues in equipment or operational processes

- Implement changes in process and plant equipment in order to increase productivity,reduce cost,improve reliability and maximise profitability

- Working closely with the Projects Team and offering your recommendations on new Operational equipment based on your research and analysis

- Analyse KPI data and trends to identify inconsistencies and performance issues and implement changes and trials to optimise line performance by reducing these

- Assist with the creation of standard processes and procedures



Requirements:



- An Engineering Or Chemical related degree

- Ideally at least 2 years experience of working within a Manufacturing / Production environment with an understanding of a Chemical Process

- An appreciation or knowledge of Continuous Improvement techniques

-The ability to work across and communicate with various working departments

- The ability to present your research and data to Senior Management and Key Stakeholders in an easily understood and user friendly manner.

