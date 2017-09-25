Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Belgium,Europe

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 617560

My client is one of Europes leading manufacturers of primary packaging and analytical lab services in the pharmaceutical sector.Requirements:* Have a bachelors Degree in Mechanical, Materials or Industrial Engineering or equivalent.* Have a Six Sigma green belt certification desired and proficiency with CAD and statistical software.* Strong knowledge and understandinh of PLC, AIS, MES, SAP, Microsoft office and databases preferred.* 3-5 years of Mechanical or Process Engineering experience in a manufacturing environment required.Your Responsibilities:You will be expected to lead, plan, coordinate and implement projects related to customer requests, specification management and product introduction to ensure project objectives are met. Projects include process analysis, data analysis, process improvement, product introduction, process development, and design and installation of equipment.* Lead process mapping and continuous improvement activities using lean tools.* Review specification documents for accuracy and completeness. Coordinate corrective actions.* Support design and inventory of tooling for new and existing products.* Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues. Provide root cause analyses and corrective/preventative actions to eliminate recurrence.* Statistically analyze production line processes in support of customer-driven initiatives to achieve overall plant objectives.* Support engineering activities including design, purchase, fabrication, installation, start-up and validation of production equipment and processes.* Lead experimental and validation protocols for equipment, processes and materials* Design protocols, perform tests and complete technical reports.* Develop and document best practice methods; ensure standardized procedures.