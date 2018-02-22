Process Design Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS Lead a design team in the development of basic process design
specifications or provide oversight of an engineering contractor's technical deliverables
during the front end design / detailed engineering phases of projects
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
* Monitor and lead junior engineers in the development of process
design specifications, including the development of heat & material balances, design
flow plans, process equipment design, preliminary hydraulic balances, utility balances,
basic process control & instrumentation, materials selection, safety facilities
* Leadand/or perform process optimization studies to identify / evaluate capital / operating
cost savings, process configuration alternatives, safety facilities requirements, etc.
*Provide technical oversight for engineering contractor's work during front end
engineering & design / detailed engineering to ensure consistency with Company
methods & guidelines, project specifications & owner's requirements
* Participate in Hazard & Operability Reviews for new / modified facilities / in support of existing plant
facilities
* Provide commissioning & start-up assistance for new / modified facilities, as
required
* Establish organization and staffing process
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
* BS degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent, required
* Demonstrated experience in petroleum refining / chemical process industry / with an
engineering contractor serving these industries
* Demonstrated capital project development experience This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience
is required
