Process Control Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per year

Job ID 637752

Leap29 are working with an independent Oil & Gas engineering and consulting organisation in The Netherlands that is looking to expand its Process Department to provide a service to its clients. They operate in various areas such as Oil & Gas production units, chemical and polymer units and refineries and are looking for Senior Process Control Engineers to fill these positions.Your contract:- 12 month contract- Start: Immediate- Rate: To be discussed upon application- Location: Near to The HagueJob responsibilities:- Develop process control narratives- Instrument safe guarding- cause and effect diagrams- SIL and dynamic simulation studies- FAT commissioning- Estimate process control scope for new proposals- May involve international travel and act as Project Manager for small process control projects involving all activities fromclient contact to project close.Job requirements:- Bachelors / Master degree in Chemical engineering- 10 years experience in process control desing of oil and gas production / polymers / refinery units- Good computer skills including process simulation (HYSYS) and spreadsheet evaluations- Excellent English skills both written and speaking