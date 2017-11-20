Company Leap29

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

My client is a large international oil and gas company who are based in Rotterdam looking for a Process control engineer for a long term 12 month renewable contract.My Client is searching a Process Control Engineer who:Can provide Technical advise in forms of discipline reviewsProvide quality input to key review milestones such as Hazop, critical operations and support investigation activitiesProvide support to resolve commissioning and operational problems with process control and automation equipmentExperience in field design engineeringExperience in maintenance activitiesMaintain upgrade scripts and software customisationFully familiar with upstream production measurement and related engineering disciplinesKnowledge of SILImplement specific standardsIf you feel you have relevant experience please feel free to apply