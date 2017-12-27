Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Principal Process Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based Aberdeen for a duration of 3 months.

Role overview

You will join the Process Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process systems for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve Process Design, Process Simulation, Process Equipment & Instrument Datasheets, PFD, P&ID, calculations and HAZOP. Design positions involve the utilisation of CAD to produce P&ID and PFD CAD drawings.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Administer and implement Company, and where applicable, Client/Project policies and procedures* Supervision of discipline personnel and allocation of work* Approval, checking and preparation of design/engineering documentation* Undertake staff appraisals of discipline staff - Undertake training of less experienced engineers, including duties as a mentor* Ensure delivery of all aspects of discipline design, specification and procurement of the project to cost, schedule and quality criteria* Maintain and develop current awareness of relevant Codes and Standards* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 627823

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Chartered Engineer and member of appropriate engineering institution* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and wide ranging expertise* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Highly experienced in use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Experienced in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Capable of taking a major role in setting and managing discipline objectives* Highly experienced in producing man-hour and material estimates for all discipline activities* Experienced/competent in leading, supervising and the organisation of a medium/large sized single discipline team within a project