WorleyParsons, is looking for a Principal Piping Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for a duration of 3 months.

You will join the Piping and Plant Layout Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve the layout, material specification, stress analysis, requisition of piping bulk materials and comprehensive analysis of piping designs to ensure inherently safe systems. Design positions involve equipment modelling, piping layout and pipe support design within a 3D environment, including drafting and calculation of bulk quantities and weights.

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

* Administer and implement Company, and where applicable, Client/Project policies and procedures.* Supervision of discipline personnel and allocation of work.* Approval, checking and preparation of design/engineering documentation.* Undertake training of less experienced engineers, including duties as a mentor.* Ensure delivery of all aspects of discipline design, specification and procurement of the project cost, schedule and quality criteria.* Ensure delivery of all aspects of discipline design, Specification and procurement of the project cost, schedule and quality criteria.* Ensure Technical Integrity of All Discipline deliverables on the project.* Report periodically progress status to Project Management and Sub-CoP Leader/Principal.* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.* Chartered Engineer and member of appropriate engineering institution.* Highly experienced in use of design and assessment methods used within discipline.* Experienced in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs.* Experienced in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting.* Experienced in controlling all aspects of discipline design including some multi-discipline aspects.* Highly experienced in producing man-hour and material estimates for all discipline activities.* Experienced/competent in leading, supervising and the organisation of a medium/large sized single discipline team within a project.

