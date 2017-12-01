Principal Instrument Engineer

Company AFW UK

WorleyParsons is looking for a Principal Instruments Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in one of our UK onshore/offshore locations.

You will join the Control Instrumentation & Telecoms Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process automation and telecommunications systems for onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Our work includes specification and requisitioning of Control, Instrumentation and Telecoms equipment, as well as preparing detailed installation design packages, with emphasis on safety in design and high quality in our deliverables.

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

* Administer and implement Company, and where applicable, Client/Project policies and procedures* Approval, checking and preparation of design/engineering documentation* Undertake tasks on behalf of Sub-CoP Leader/Principal as directed* Provide technical assistance to Business Development strategies, activities and initiatives.* Undertake training of less experienced engineers, including duties as a mentor* Ensure delivery of all aspects of discipline design, specification and procurement of the project to cost, schedule and quality criteria* Plan and maintain the discipline progress of the project* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Chartered Engineer and member of appropriate engineering institution* Experienced in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Experienced in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting* Competent in commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering* Experienced in controlling all aspects of discipline design including some multi-discipline aspects* Highly experienced in quality control/safety/environmental methods and quality assurance/safety/environmental procedures for engineering* Experienced/competent in leading, supervising and the organisation of a medium/large sized single discipline team within a project

