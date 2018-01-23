About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Principal HSEQ Engineer - Environmental, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Provide Environmental and Health & Safety advice and support to Fleet and Projects
Initiate, lead and report on Environmental standards and performance improvement programmes
Monitor Environmental compliance to national and international codes, standards and legislation
Develop and maintain Environmental plans, manuals, procedures, forms and operating instructions
Develop training modules on Environmental subjects
Review Environmental incident reports and assist to identify contributing and root causes and actions to enable effective close-outs
Monitor Environmental incident cases and report on developing trends
Lead or participate in Formal Incident Investigations
Administer Company Environmental reporting systems
Review input into the Environmental Reporting System & compile reports for Fleet and Projects
Assist with the development of environmental performance standards
Plan and carry out internal and external environmental audits in accordance with the Company Supervisory Plan
Lead or participate in ENVID's, EIA and safety studies
Represent Company with consultants, authorities and clients on Environmental matters when required
Education
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Environmental Engineering
Formal qualifications in health and safety management
Long relevant experience may replace formal qualifications
Experience
Extensive experience in the offshore FPSO industry with emphasis on Environmental Management Systems
Procedures and documentation development and review
Environmental auditing
Technical Safety
Knowledge
Quality management processes
Environmental and health & safety aspects in an operational environment
International standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001, ISM and ISPS Codes
Classification Society and Flag State rules and regulations, SOLAS, MARPOL, STCW, etc
Permanent position
