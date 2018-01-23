Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Principal HSEQ Engineer - Environmental, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide Environmental and Health & Safety advice and support to Fleet and Projects

Initiate, lead and report on Environmental standards and performance improvement programmes

Monitor Environmental compliance to national and international codes, standards and legislation

Develop and maintain Environmental plans, manuals, procedures, forms and operating instructions

Develop training modules on Environmental subjects

Review Environmental incident reports and assist to identify contributing and root causes and actions to enable effective close-outs

Monitor Environmental incident cases and report on developing trends

Lead or participate in Formal Incident Investigations

Administer Company Environmental reporting systems

Review input into the Environmental Reporting System & compile reports for Fleet and Projects

Assist with the development of environmental performance standards

Plan and carry out internal and external environmental audits in accordance with the Company Supervisory Plan

Lead or participate in ENVID's, EIA and safety studies

Represent Company with consultants, authorities and clients on Environmental matters when required



Education

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Environmental Engineering

Formal qualifications in health and safety management

Long relevant experience may replace formal qualifications



Experience

Extensive experience in the offshore FPSO industry with emphasis on Environmental Management Systems

Procedures and documentation development and review

Environmental auditing

Technical Safety



Knowledge

Quality management processes

Environmental and health & safety aspects in an operational environment

International standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001, ISM and ISPS Codes

Classification Society and Flag State rules and regulations, SOLAS, MARPOL, STCW, etc



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917908





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Engineer Jobs,HSE Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now