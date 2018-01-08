Principal Estimator

Company NES Global Talent

About the Role:

Salary $55 to $75 Per hour

Position Summary:Experienced estimating professional with construction background to lead, align and/or support project teams in pursuit of high quality capital cost estimates. You will be responsible for developing or supporting EPC estimates for client investment decisions and competitive lump sum proposals ranging in size from small capital projects ($500M). The role is central to supporting the development of the our Client's Estimating growth and core competency initiatives. The ideal candidate will not only be technically competent but possess a can do attitude and a pleasant disposition. Your ability to effectively communicate is as important as your technical understanding of the estimating function and O&G industry (primarily industrial process technologies).Duties & Responsibilities:• Interface with and reports to the Manager of Estimating.• Produce estimates utilizing standard estimating methods, procedures and work practices.• Interface with the Project Manager for all project related estimating issues.• When leading an estimate you will be responsible for the overall performance and quality of estimating work on the project.• When supporting an estimate you will be responsible for your deliverable to estimating lead in a timely manner with the expected level of quality dictated by the functional governance.• Interface with project engineers and engineering leads for expected quality and scheduling of the engineering deliverables.• Interface with construction for expected quality and scheduling of their deliverables.• Interface with procurement and subcontracts for expected quality and scheduling of their deliverables.• Lead estimate planning and alignment meetings with Company and client teams.• Lead interim estimate reviews and endorsement meetings with Company and client teams.• Coordinate reviews for all final estimate packages to ensure accuracy and completeness, prior to final presentation and/or formal quotation.• Present Estimate Confidence Package at Executive Committee approval meetings.• Participates in EPC and services proposal preparation and client presentations as needed.Minimum Qualifications:• Bachelor Degree (equivalent experience considered), with a minimum of 8 years of Estimating experience in the Petrochemical and/or Oil & Gas industries.• Minimum of 8 years of experience in Construction Estimating, in the domestic market (Global markets considered a plus)• Skilled in preparation of conceptual and detailed estimates.• Advanced computer skills, particularly in Microsoft Office, AspenTech Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE).• Must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills.Value Added Experience:• Previous experience with API 620 & 625 tanks would be considered a valuable contribution to the group but is not required.• Previous experience with partner relationships, working in both multi-office and JV project environments would be considered a valuable contribution to the group but is not required.• Previous experience developing processes and procedures would be value added but not required.• Previous experience developing estimating training programs would be value added but not required.