About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Principal Estimator to join our team in Aberdeen on a full-time, permanent basis.

The Principal Estimator is an experienced project / contract estimating professional capable of managing estimate development for intermediate projects to larger capex projects. The Principal Estimator will be an accomplished discipline specialist or a generalist with a wide range of experience in estimating for all engineering disciplines. The Principal Estimator will have considerable of experience in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry. Downstream experience would also be of benefit.

The Principal Estimator will oversee and contribute to the preparation and evaluation of cost estimates for the project or contract.

Key Responsibilities

* Fulfil the role of Principal Estimator on a major project, managing all estimating issues with interface to costs, commercial and schedule functions* Understand the corporate and project specific estimating procedures and carry out all work in accordance with these* Build working relationships and communicate effectively with all other functions, particularly where estimating input is essential* Responsible for the preparation of estimates from OoM to Execute* Deliver estimates in a timely manner from estimating documents (drawings, MTOs)* Deliver a comprehensive estimating service to the business for all 3rd party activities including major equipment, materials, services and fabrications* Proficient in the use of the corporate estimating tools* Identify cost estimate deliverables - Take part in and liaise with risk analysis team as required* Attendance at project meetings to represent estimating function* Provide input into reports and presentations

Role Requirements:

* Excellent IT Skills, especially Microsoft Excel* Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience* Use of Estimating databases* Extensive experience in Estimating* Construction / Fabrication experience

