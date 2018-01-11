Principal Engineer

Company Primat Recruitment

To deliver a product technically compliant to the requirements of the customer within the prescribed lead time and meet the financial requirements defined by the TPS tendered budget.

To provide a professional technical interface between TPS and the customer.

To define and model the product system in line with the customer requirements and the TPS tendered bid to ensure the design meets all requirements and is stable in all operating conditions.

To define and produce the system functional description for the design to disseminate the requirements to the rest of the technical team and to ensure customer acceptance of the design is achieved at the earliest opportunity.

To work closely with the project manager to ensure that the project execution is approached in the most efficient and risk reduced manner.

To define, control and monitor the technical work packages allocated to the project delivery team.

To review and approve all documentation, component specifications and internal technical procedures.

To schedule and chair design reviews of all project sub systems to ensure compliance with the technical requirements, product safety, risk (programme and technical), cost and manufacturability.

To co-ordinate he production of all presentation material and supporting & deliverable documents from all major design reviews.

To attend and present design review materials at the customer premises (as necessary).





Essential: Degree qualified (BEng 2:1 or higher) in Electronic Engineering

Desirable: Post graduate qualification in Electronic Engineering (M.Eng or PhD), Member of IET,

Chartered Engineer

Essential: Knowledge of Power Electronics Design, Analogue and Systems Engineering, Digital Electronics, System Simulation, Embedded Systems and Control Engineering. Knowledge of EMC standards and mitigation through design.

Desirable:Knowledge of microprocessor control, software development, thermal design and specification of electromagnetic assemblies. Proven managerial and leadership skills i.e. experienced in managing day to day running of a team of 3-6 multi-disciplined engineers.

